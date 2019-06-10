Yoshikawa leads Visalia to 3-1 win over Modesto

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Shumpei Yoshikawa allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Visalia Rawhide over the Modesto Nuts in a 3-1 win on Monday.

Yoshikawa (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one while allowing one run.

Visalia got on the board first in the third inning when L.T. Tolbert hit a two-run home run.

After Visalia added a run in the fourth when Jake McCarthy scored on an error, the Nuts cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Eugene Helder hit an RBI single, scoring Jake Scheiner.

Logan Gilbert (2-2) went four innings, allowing three runs and six hits while striking out four in the California League game.

Visalia improved to 11-4 against Modesto this season.