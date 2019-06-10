Banfield’s homer leads Clinton to 4-2 win over Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Will Banfield hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Clinton LumberKings to a 4-2 win over the Burlington Bees on Monday.

The home run by Banfield capped a three-run inning and gave the LumberKings a 3-1 lead after Zach Scott hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Burlington answered in the bottom of the inning when Harrison Wenson scored on an error to get within one.

The LumberKings tacked on another run in the ninth when Connor Scott hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tanner Andrews (2-2) got the win in relief while Burlington starter Cole Duensing (5-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

The Bees squandered some scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. For the Bees, Wenson homered and singled twice, scoring two runs. Jordyn Adams singled three times, also stealing a base.