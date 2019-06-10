Cruz hits walk-off single in 10th, Rome beats Charleston 1-0

ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Derian Cruz hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Rome Braves beat the Charleston RiverDogs 1-0 on Monday. The win snapped an eight-game losing streak for the Braves.

Henry Quintero scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.

Rome starter Dallas Keuchel went seven scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out nine and walking one. Tanner Lawson (2-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Carlos Espinal (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

The RiverDogs were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Braves' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.