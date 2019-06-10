Diaz’s sac fly leads DSL Phillies White to 5-1 win over DSL Cardinals Red

, (AP) -- Victor Diaz drove in Brayan Gonzalez with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, leading the DSL Phillies White to a 5-1 win over the DSL Cardinals Red on Monday. The DSL Phillies White swept the short two-game series with the win.

The sacrifice fly by Diaz, part of a two-run inning, gave the DSL Phillies White a 2-1 lead before Raymond Mora scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.

The DSL Phillies White later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Edward Barboza hit a solo home run and Gonzalez hit an RBI single to secure the victory.

Jhongel Malaver (1-0) got the win in relief while Oliver Lopez (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.