Weekend Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was ambushed by a man who got off a motorcycle and shot him in the back at close range Sunday night in his native Dominican Republic, authorities said.

Dominican National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte said Ortiz was at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo around 8:50 p.m. when the gunman approached from behind and shot him. Ortiz was taken to the Abel Gonzalez clinic, where he underwent surgery, and his condition was stable, Bautista said.

Ortiz's father, Leo, speaking to reporters outside the clinic, said his son was out of danger and there wasn't any collateral damage, meaning there was no damage to major organs. He said he had no idea why someone would have shot at his son.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

TENNIS

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal pulled away in what had suddenly become a tight final to beat Dominic Thiem 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 Sunday for his record-extending 12th French Open championship.

It raises Nadal's Grand Slam title count to 18, within two of Roger Federer's record for a man.

The 33-year-old Spaniard improved to 93-2 at Roland Garros, including a combined 24-0 in semifinals and finals.

This was a rematch of last year's final, which Nadal won in straight sets against Thiem, a 25-year-old Austrian who beat No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semifinals and was seeking his first major trophy.

PARIS (AP) — Ash Barty decided to take a break from tennis in 2014 to play cricket. After almost two years away, the Australian returned to the tour, and that career choice paid off in a big way Saturday with her first Grand Slam title.

The No. 8-seeded Barty took control right at the start of the French Open final and never really let go, beating unseeded 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-3.

The 23-year-old Barty wound up with a 27-10 edge in winners against a far shakier Vondrousova and became the first Australian to win the trophy at Roland Garros since Margaret Court in 1973.

HORSE RACING

NEW YORK (AP) — Sir Winston gave the Triple Crown another unexpected turn, rallying to capture the Belmont Stakes on Saturday in a 10-1 upset.

The win gave trainer Mark Casse the final two jewels in the showcase for 3-year-old thoroughbreds. He won the Preakness with War of Will, who was expected to battle favored Tacitus in the 1 1/2 mile Belmont.

Instead, Casse's other's colt took the lead after a ground-saving ride by Joel Rosario and held off Tacitus by a length. Long shot Joevia finished third and Tax was fourth.

The Triple Crown grind caught up to War of Will, who ran in all three races. He finished ninth in the 10-horse field.

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A second horse in two days and 29th overall has died at Santa Anita, where management has chosen to continue racing for the rest of the current meet.

Truffalino collapsed in the final stages of the third race on turf Sunday. A track spokesman says the 3-year-old filly died of a heart attack.

She was trained by Hall of Famer Richard Mandella and was ridden by Joe Talamo. Truffalino had one win in six career starts and earnings of $53,602, according to Equibase.

A day earlier, Formal Dude pulled up in the 10th race and was vanned off the track after breaking down nearing the finish line. Tiago Pereira was aboard the favorite trained by Phil D'Amato. The 4-year-old gelding was winless in six career starts and had earnings of $15,127, according to Equibase. Formal Dude was euthanized.

BOXING

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (AP) — Two-division champion James McGirt was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, and he struggled with his emotions while thanking his family for the sacrifices they made during his time in the ring.

McGirt told the crowd Sunday he warned them the night before that he was going to cry and he delivered, fighting back tears as he thanked his wife and children. He said they told him earlier that they were proud of him, and McGirt could barely speak as he thanked them.

Also inducted were: two-division champions Donald Curry and Julian Jackson; Tony DeMarco in the old-timer category; promoter Don Elbaum; referee/judge Guy Jutras; publicist Lee Samuels; and broadcaster Teddy Atlas. Puerto Rican journalist Mario Rivera Martino was selected posthumously.

Inductees were selected in December by members of the Boxing Writers Association and a panel of international boxing historians.

LAW

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a former University of Florida football player, Earl Antonio "Tony" Joiner, has been arrested and charged with killing his wife in a case dating to 2016.

Joiner was a former safety at Florida under then-Coach Urban Meyers and part of the team that beat Ohio State for the BCS national championship in 2007, his junior year.

Fort Myers police said in a statement that Joiner was arrested Saturday in Lake Wales on a second-degree murder charge in the death of 26-year-old Heyzel Obando. Her body was found in her apartment in February 2016.

Media outlets report Joiner was being held Sunday without bond. It was unclear if he had an attorney.

OBITUARY

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Frank Lucchesi, who replaced the fired Billy Martin as manager of the Texas Rangers in 1975 and was punched by a player upset over a demotion two years later, has died. He was 92.

The Rangers said Lucchesi died Saturday. The San Francisco native lived in the Dallas area.

Lucchesi managed in the minor leagues for 17 years before taking over in Philadelphia in 1970. He managed the Phillies for two full seasons and part of a third in 1972. He was a coach for the Rangers when he replaced Martin and managed Texas all of 1976.

During spring training in 1977, second baseman Lenny Randle was upset over being benched and punched Lucchesi, sending him to the hospital. Lucchesi was fired during the season with the Rangers at 31-31.

Lucchesi's final stint as a manager was in an interim role with the Chicago Cubs to finish the 1987 season. He had a 316-399 record, managing three full seasons and parts of four others.