Wielansky’s double leads Quad Cities to 5-3 win over Kane County

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Michael Wielansky hit a run-scoring double in the seventh inning, leading the Quad Cities River Bandits to a 5-3 win over the Kane County Cougars on Sunday.

The double by Wielansky capped a four-run inning and gave the River Bandits a 5-3 lead after Freudis Nova got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded earlier in the inning.

Kane County took a 3-0 lead after Blaze Alexander hit a two-run double in the first inning and Tra Holmes hit an RBI single in the fourth. Quad Cities answered in the bottom of the inning when Nova hit an RBI double, bringing home David Hensley.

Joey Gonzalez (1-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Franklyn Soriano (2-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

With the win, Quad Cities improved to 7-3 against Kane County this season.