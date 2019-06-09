Reeves leads Lake County over Lansing 5-2

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Mitch Reeves homered and had two hits as the Lake County Captains topped the Lansing Lugnuts 5-2 on Sunday.

Lake County went up 4-0 in the third after Hosea Nelson hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Josh Rolette.

Lansing answered in the next half-inning when D.J. Neal hit an RBI single, driving in Rafael Lantigua to cut the deficit to three.

The Captains tacked on another run in the eighth when Quentin Holmes hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Rolette.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lake County right-hander Luis Oviedo (6-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Josh Winckowski (6-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing four runs and five hits over five innings.