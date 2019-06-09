Boyd set for US debut, among 5 changes vs Venezuela

Forward Tyler Boyd was set to make his debut for the United States in its final exhibition before the CONCACAF Gold Cup, one of five lineup changes against Venezuela.

The 24-year-old attacker made five appearances for New Zealand before FIFA approved his switch to the U.S. last month.

Coach Gregg Berhalter held out several players who are working into shape for the tournament, including Christian Pulisic, who joined the team on Thursday. Forward Jonathan Lewis is recovering from a strained hamstring and had a limited workout on Saturday. Tyler Adams does not report until Tuesday.

Right back Nick Lima, central defender Aaron Long, midfielder Weston McKennie and forward Gyasi Zardes were in the revamped starting lineup Sunday against Venezuela, four days after the U.S. lost to Jamaica 1-0. Forward Josh Sargent and six others were cut from the roster a day later.

Zack Steffen was the starting goalkeeper for the second straight match. Holdovers included center back Matt Miazga, left back Tim Ream, defensive midfielder Wil Trapp, and wide midfielders Paul Arriola and Christian Roldan.