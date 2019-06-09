Cardinals face off against the Cubs in division matchup

St. Louis Cardinals (31-31, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (36-27, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (5-5, 4.34 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (6-4, 3.16 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: NL Central rivals Chicago and St. Louis will meet at Wrigley Field.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Cubs are 12-11 against the rest of their division. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .337, good for second in the National League. Anthony Rizzo leads the team with a mark of .392.

The Cardinals are 15-16 in division play. St. Louis has slugged .409 this season. Marcell Ozuna leads the team with a .526 slugging percentage, including 29 extra-base hits and 17 home runs. The Cubs won the last meeting 9-4. Jon Lester earned his fifth victory and Kyle Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. John Brebbia took his third loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rizzo leads the Cubs with 16 home runs and is slugging .552. Schwarber is 10-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Ozuna leads the Cardinals with 17 home runs and has 54 RBIs. Matt Wieters is 5-for-30 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .211 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder).

Cardinals Injuries: Miles Mikolas: day-to-day (forearm), Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Jedd Gyorko: 10-day IL (back), Yadier Molina: 10-day IL (thumb).