Eaton’s double leads Lexington to 5-1 win over Rome

ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Nathan Eaton hit a bases-clearing double in the seventh inning, leading the Lexington Legends to a 5-1 win over the Rome Braves on Saturday.

The double by Eaton gave the Legends a 5-1 lead and capped a five-run inning for Lexington. Earlier in the inning, Lexington tied the game when Eric Cole hit a solo home run and then took the lead when Rubendy Jaquez drew a bases-loaded walk.

Lexington right-hander Jonathan Bowlan (5-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Odalvi Javier (2-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up three runs and four hits over 6 2/3 innings.