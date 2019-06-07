Murphy, Santana power Mariners to 6-2 win over Angels

Seattle Mariners' Tom Murphy watches his three-run home run next to Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 7, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. AP Photo

Tom Murphy hit a three-run homer, Domingo Santana added two solo homers and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-2 on Friday night.

Marco Gonzalez (6-6) allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings and Mac Williamson drove in a run to help the short-handed Mariners to their fifth win in the past 22 games.

Murphy's ninth homer of the season landed in Seattle's bullpen in left field, giving the Mariners a 5-1 lead in the sixth inning.

It was the final pitch of the night for Andrew Heaney (0-1), who allowed five runs in 5 2/3 innings. Heaney struck out 10, but the two homers he allowed were the difference.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Santana put the Mariners ahead 2-1 on a shot to right-center in the fifth inning.

Santana added another in the seventh to make it 6-2, giving him three homers in the past three games after hitting two in his previous 22 games. Santana also had an RBI for the third straight game, adding five of his team-leading 47 during the streak.

Tommy La Stella cut the deficit to 5-2 in the bottom of the sixth with a single that allowed Mike Trout to score. Kole Calhoun came up representing the tying run with two on but Cory Gearrin got him to ground out to end the inning.

Williamson singled to right in the fourth inning and Tim Beckham scored to tie it at 1, his fourth RBI in three games since signing a minor league contract with the Mariners on Wednesday. Williamson, who elected to become a free agent after San Francisco designated him for assignment on June 1, had 40 RBIs in 135 career games during five seasons with the Giants.

Calhoun homered to center in the second inning to give the Angels a 1-0 lead. It was Calhoun's fourth homer and sixth extra-base hit in 11 games against the Mariners this season.

NOT NORMAL INJURIES"

OF Mitch Haniger was placed on the 10-day injured list after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured testicle Friday. Haniger sustained the injury Thursday against Houston when he was struck by a foul ball that bounced up and hit him.

Mariners manager Scott Servais did not have a timetable for Haniger's recovery but said "I can't imagine he's going to be doing anything for a couple weeks."

It is the second unusual injury in Seattle's outfield this week. Braden Bishop landed on the injured list due to a lacerated spleen sustained when he was hit by a pitch in the minors. Bishop underwent surgery to repair his spleen and has been released from a local hospital, Servais said.

Servais described the injuries to Haniger and Bishop as "crazy" and "something you got to deal with," something the Mariners have gotten used to with 11 players currently on the injured list.

"It doesn't do any good to get down about it," Servais said. "I know the team in the other dugout, they don't care. This isn't the league where you sit around and feel sorry for anybody else. Everyone has their own issues to deal with so we'll deal with it best we can."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: 2B Dee Gordon (wrist) started a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Friday and could rejoin the team next week in Oakland. . RHP Felix Hernandez (shoulder stiffness), RHP Hunter Strickland (strained lat), and RHP Sam Tuivailala (Achilles) will each throw bullpen sessions on Sunday. . RHP Connor Sadzeck (elbow) will undergo further tests after feeling soreness while playing catch.

Angels: C Kevan Smith (concussion) was reinstated from the injured list Friday. Smith was struck in the face mask by a foul ball on May 21. C Dustin Garneau was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. . LF Justin Upton (turf toe) started a rehab assignment at Single-A Inland Empire on Friday as a designated hitter.

UP NEXT

Mariners LHP Yusei Kikuchi (3-3, 4.43 ERA) will try to get on track Saturday after making it 3 1/3 innings in each of his past two starts, allowing 10 runs combined in losses to the Athletics and Angels. Kikichi will pitch against Angels DH Shohei Ohtani for the first time in the majors after they faced off five times in Japan's top league. The Angels will give LHP Dillon Peters (0-0, 3.00) his first outing in the majors since April 19 but could use an opener to start the game.