Navarro’s single leads Monterrey to 9-8 win over Monclova

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Yamaico Navarro hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Sultanes de Monterrey to a 9-8 win over the Acereros del Norte on Friday.

Ramiro Pena scored on the play after he reached base with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

Adrian Guzman (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Fernando Salas (1-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

With the win, Monterrey improved to 3-1 against Monclova this season.