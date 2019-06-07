Hilliard’s run leads Albuquerque to 8-4 win over Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Sam Hilliard and Noel Cuevas scored on a forceout in the eighth inning, leading the Albuquerque Isotopes to an 8-4 win over the Iowa Cubs on Friday.

The forceout capped a four-run inning and gave the Isotopes a 6-4 lead. Earlier in the inning, Albuquerque tied the game when Roberto Ramos drew a bases-loaded walk.

The Isotopes extended their lead in the ninth when Dom Nunez hit a two-run home run.

DJ Johnson (3-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Dillon Maples (0-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Jim Adduci homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Cubs.