Esposito’s double leads NW Arkansas to 7-2 win over Springfield

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Nate Esposito hit a two-run double in the second inning, leading the Northwest Arkansas Naturals to a 7-2 win over the Springfield Cardinals in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

The double by Esposito scored D.J. Burt and Angelo Castellano to give the Naturals a 3-1 lead.

NW Arkansas left-hander J.C. Cloney (2-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jacob Patterson (4-4) took the loss in the Texas League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over four innings.

Randy Arozarena reached base four times for the Cardinals.

The Naturals swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 9-7.