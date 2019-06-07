Williams’ triple leads Cedar Rapids to 5-3 win over Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Chris Williams hit a run-scoring triple in the eighth inning, leading the Cedar Rapids Kernels to a 5-3 win over the Peoria Chiefs on Friday.

Gilberto Celestino scored on the play to give the Kernels a 4-3 lead after he led off the inning with a double.

The Kernels tacked on another run in the ninth when Celestino hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Gabe Snyder.

Jose Martinez (3-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Evan Sisk (1-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

With the win, Cedar Rapids improved to 4-2 against Peoria this season.