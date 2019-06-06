Evanko, Stokes lead Clearwater to 2-1 win over Jupiter

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Madison Stokes homered and had two hits, and Ethan Evanko allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Clearwater Threshers beat the Jupiter Hammerheads 2-1 on Thursday.

Evanko (3-1) allowed one run while striking out six and walking one to get the win.

Clearwater broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fifth when Matt Kroon hit an RBI single, driving in Colby Fitch.

After Clearwater added a run in the sixth on a home run by Stokes, the Hammerheads cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Nick Fortes hit a solo home run.

Will Stewart (1-6) went seven innings, allowing two runs and four hits to take the tough loss in the Florida State League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

With the win, Clearwater improved to 7-1 against Jupiter this season.