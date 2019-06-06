Toronto visits Golden State with 2-1 series lead

Toronto Raptors (58-24, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Golden State Warriors (57-25, first in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

NBA FINALS: Toronto leads series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors visit the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Raptors won the previous matchup 123-109. Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points to help lead Toronto to the win and Stephen Curry scored 47 points in defeat for Golden State.

The Warriors have gone 30-11 at home. Golden State leads the Western Conference with 36.5 defensive rebounds per game, led by DeMarcus Cousins averaging 6.8.

The Raptors are 26-15 on the road. Toronto is 44-23 when giving up 100 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cousins leads the Warriors with 8.2 rebounds and averages 16.3 points. Curry has averaged 33.8 points and added 6.4 rebounds while shooting 44.6 percent over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Leonard has averaged 26.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Raptors. Kyle Lowry has averaged 16.8 points and added five rebounds while shooting 44.5 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Raptors: Averaging 106.4 points, 42.6 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.9 points on 41.9 percent shooting.

Warriors: Averaging 115.9 points, 43.8 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points on 44.5 percent shooting.

Warriors Injuries: Kevon Looney: out for season (collar bone fracture), Klay Thompson: day to day (strained hamstring), Kevin Durant: day to day (calf).

Raptors Injuries: None listed.