Italian-American businessman Commisso new Fiorentina owner

Italian-American businessman Rocco Commisso has completed his takeover of Serie A club Fiorentina.

No financial details were disclosed but the deal is reportedly worth about 160 million euros ($181 million).

Commisso, who tried to buy AC Milan last year, also owns the New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League.

He says he has "always been a fan of Italian football and there are no words to describe how incredibly honored I am to have the opportunity to help write the next chapter in the history of such a legendary club as Fiorentina."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Della Valle family had owned Fiorentina for 17 years.

Fiorentina finished in 16th place last season, three points off the relegation zone.