Grant’s single leads Clinton to 2-1 win over Cedar Rapids

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Connor Grant hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning to give the Clinton LumberKings a 2-1 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Wednesday.

J.D. Osborne scored on the play after he was hit with a pitch, advanced to second on a single by Bubba Hollins and then went to third on a single by Hollins.

The single by Hollins scored Jerar Encarnacion to tie the game 1-1.

In the top of the first, Cedar Rapids grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Gilberto Celestino.

Hollins singled three times in the win.

Clinton right-hander Tanner Andrews (1-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Austin Schulfer (4-3) took the tough loss in the Midwest League game after allowing two runs and six hits over five innings.

Celestino homered and doubled for the Kernels.

Despite the loss, Cedar Rapids is 4-2 against Clinton this season.