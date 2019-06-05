De La Cruz’s single leads DSL Braves to 2-1 win over DSL Athletics

, (AP) -- Randi De La Cruz hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the DSL Braves to a 2-1 win over the DSL Athletics on Wednesday. With the victory, the DSL Braves swept the short two-game series.

Geraldo Quintero scored on the play to give the DSL Braves a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single and stole second.

After DSL Braves added a run in the second when Yerangel Medina scored on an error, the DSL Athletics cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Juan Santana scored on a wild pitch.

Luis Vargas (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while DSL Athletics starter Edwin Rojas (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.