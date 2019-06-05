Peguero scores winning run in 10th, DSL Phillies White beats DSL Cubs2 2-1 in walk-off finish

, (AP) -- Giuseppe Peguero scored the winning run in the 10th inning, as the DSL Phillies White defeated the DSL Cubs2 2-1 on Wednesday.

Peguero scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The DSL Phillies White tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth when Raulyn Blanc hit an RBI double, driving in Victor Diaz.

Reliever Cristofer Cruz (1-0) picked up the win after he walked one over one scoreless inning. Kleiber Carreno (0-1) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and one hit in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

The DSL Cubs2 failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.