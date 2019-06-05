Diaz, Pena lead the way for DSL Twins

, (AP) -- Rhodery Diaz tripled and doubled, scoring two runs as the DSL Twins topped the DSL Phillies Red 9-1 on Wednesday.

Alexander Pena doubled and singled twice with two RBIs for DSL Twins.

DSL Twins started the scoring in the first inning when Pena hit an RBI double to score Jeury Lopez.

After DSL Twins added three runs in the fourth, the DSL Phillies Red cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Freddy Barreto hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Wilbert Garcia.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Develson Aria (1-0) got the win in relief while Ruben Aponte (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.