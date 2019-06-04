Yepez leads Peoria to 12-5 win over Quad Cities

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Juan Yepez hit two home runs and drove in seven runs, as the Peoria Chiefs defeated the Quad Cities River Bandits 12-5 on Tuesday.

Yepez hit a three-run shot in the second inning and then hit a two-run homer in the third, both off Jose Bravo. Brendan Donovan homered and doubled, driving home two runs in the win.

Peoria starter Colin Schmid (3-1) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Bravo (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and six hits over three innings.

Ross Adolph homered and doubled, driving in two runs for the River Bandits.