Davis, Durna lift South Bend over Bowling Green 5-4

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Brennen Davis homered and singled, driving in three runs as the South Bend Cubs beat the Bowling Green Hot Rods 5-4 on Tuesday.

Tyler Durna tripled and doubled with two runs for South Bend.

Down 3-1 in the fifth, Bowling Green cut into the lead when Beau Brundage hit an RBI double, scoring Ford Proctor.

The Cubs extended their lead in the sixth inning when Davis hit a two-run home run.

The Hot Rods saw their comeback attempt come up short after Seaver Whalen hit an RBI single and Roberto Alvarez hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth to cut the South Bend lead to 5-4.

South Bend right-hander Peyton Remy (2-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Caleb Sampen (3-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing five runs and eight hits over six innings.

Kaleo Johnson homered and singled twice for the Hot Rods.

South Bend improved to 3-1 against Bowling Green this season.