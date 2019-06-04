Los Angeles visits Arizona, looks to build on Buehler’s strong outing

Los Angeles Dodgers (42-19, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (30-31, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (8-1, 1.48 ERA, .81 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Taylor Clarke (1-1, 4.67 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Diamondbacks are 10-18 against NL West opponents. The Arizona offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the National League. David Peralta leads the team with an average of .303.

The Dodgers are 14-5 against the rest of their division. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the majors. Cody Bellinger leads the team with a mark of .376. The Dodgers won the last meeting 3-1. Walker Buehler earned his sixth victory and Corey Seager went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Robbie Ray took his third loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 15 home runs and is batting .288. Ketel Marte is 13-for-39 with a double, a triple, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 52 RBIs and is batting .376. Joc Pederson has 12 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .275 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Dodgers: 9-1, .321 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot).

Dodgers Injuries: Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: day-to-day (hip flexor), Austin Barnes: 10-day IL (groin).