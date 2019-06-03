Stobbe hits walk-off single in 10th, Lakewood beats Hagerstown 3-2

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Cole Stobbe hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning, as the Lakewood BlueClaws topped the Hagerstown Suns 3-2 on Monday.

Carlos De La Cruz scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Suns tied the game 2-2 in the top of the eighth when Ricardo Mendez scored on a groundout.

Reliever Ismael Cabrera (2-0) went one scoreless inning, striking out two and walking one to pick up the win. Chris Vann (0-1) went one inning, allowing one run and one hit in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Nic Perkins singled three times for the Suns.

Lakewood improved to 7-3 against Hagerstown this season.