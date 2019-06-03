DSL Red Sox1 beats DSL Marlins 9-5

, (AP) -- Eduardo Vaughan scored on a groundout in the ninth inning, leading the DSL Red Sox1 to a 9-5 win over the DSL Marlins on Monday. With the victory, the DSL Red Sox1 swept the short two-game series.

The play came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the DSL Red Sox1 a 6-5 lead. Later in the inning, Alixandri Alvarez hit an RBI single and then scored on a single by Brainer Bonaci.

Robinson Montero (1-0) got the win in relief while Frank Valera (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.