Sanquintin’s homer leads DSL Indians/Brewers to 7-4 win over DSL Cubs1

, (AP) -- Junior Sanquintin hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the DSL Indians/Brewers to a 7-4 win over the DSL Cubs1 on Monday. With the victory, the DSL Indians/Brewers swept the short two-game series.

The home run by Sanquintin scored Henyer Gomez and Carlos Roa to give the DSL Indians/Brewers a 3-0 lead.

After DSL Indians/Brewers added four runs, the DSL Cubs1 cut into the deficit with four runs in the eighth inning, including a two-run double by Brayan Mancilla and an RBI single by Jonathan Rodriguez.

Francis Casado (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while DSL Cubs1 starter Jesus Gomez (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.