Sosa leads Quintana Roo to 10-4 win over Mexico

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Ruben Sosa hit a three-run home run and had two hits as the Tigres de Quintana Roo defeated the Diablos Rojos del Mexico 10-4 on Sunday.

Up 2-0 in the second, Quintana Roo extended its lead when Angel Erro hit an RBI single and then scored on a three-run home run by Sosa.

The Tigres later added two runs in both the fourth and seventh innings. In the fourth, Bernardo Heras hit a solo home run, while Quincy Latimore hit an RBI double and Erro hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Quintana Roo starter Javier Solano (3-4) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter David Reyes (2-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and eight hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jorge Cantu homered and singled for the Diablos Rojos.