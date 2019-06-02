Masters’ homer leads Potomac to 9-6 win over Salem

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- David Masters hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Potomac Nationals to a 9-6 win over the Salem Red Sox on Sunday.

The home run by Masters capped a six-run inning and gave the Nationals a 9-6 lead after Cole Freeman hit a three-run double earlier in the inning.

Luis Reyes (1-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Eduard Bazardo (1-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Ryan Fitzgerald doubled and singled for the Red Sox.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Despite the loss, Salem is 3-1 against Potomac this season.