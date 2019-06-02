Sports
Sims’ homer leads Jupiter to 4-3 win over Daytona
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Demetrius Sims hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Jupiter Hammerheads to a 4-3 win over the Daytona Tortugas on Sunday.
The home run by Sims scored Jhonny Santos to tie the game 3-3.
The Hammerheads took the lead for good in the eighth when Sims hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Santos.
Sean Guenther (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Dauri Moreta (0-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.
With the win, Jupiter improved to 4-2 against Daytona this season.
