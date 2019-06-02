Carapaz wins Giro d’Italia, Haga clinches final stage

Ecuador's Richard Carapaz wears the pink jersey of the overall leader after completing the 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Feltre to Croce d'Aune-Monte Avena, Saturday, June 1, 2019. Ecuadorian cyclist Richard Carapaz took a huge step towards winning the Giro d'Italia as he preserved his overall lead at the end of the penultimate stage, which was won by Pello Bilbao of Spain. Alessandro Di Meo

Richard Carapaz clinched his first Grand Tour victory as he won the Giro d'Italia on Sunday, while American Chad Haga was fastest on the final stage's individual time trial.

Carapaz, who rides for Movistar, keeled over his handlebars with emotion inside the Arena di Verona after the 17-kilometer (10.5-mile) route.

The 26-year-old Ecuadorian has worn the leader's pink jersey since winning the grueling 14th stage on May 25.

Carapaz finished the three-week race one minute, five seconds ahead of home favorite Vincenzo Nibali and 2:30 ahead of Slovenian cyclist Primoz Roglic, who leapfrogged Mikel Landa into third spot.

It was Haga's first stage victory in a Grand Tour. He was four seconds faster than Victor Campenaerts and six faster than Thomas De Gendt.