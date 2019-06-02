Yarbrough scheduled to start as Tampa Bay hosts Minnesota

Minnesota Twins (39-18, first in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (35-21, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi (7-2, 2.16 ERA, .99 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (4-1, 5.53 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Minnesota will meet at Tropicana Field on Sunday.

The Rays are 17-13 in home games. Tampa Bay ranks sixth in the majors in hitting with a .259 batting average, Austin Meadows leads the team with an average of .355.

The Twins are 20-9 on the road. The Twins won the last meeting 6-2. Kyle Gibson earned his sixth victory and Marwin Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Minnesota. Yonny Chirinos took his second loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meadows leads the Rays with 12 home runs and is slugging .664. Tommy Pham is 14-for-31 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Eddie Rosario leads the Twins with 17 home runs home runs and is slugging .548. Max Kepler is 13-for-38 with six doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .290 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Twins: 8-2, .295 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Tommy Pham: day-to-day (leg), Avisail Garcia: day-to-day (hamstring), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Yandy Diaz: 10-day IL (hand), Michael Perez: 10-day IL (oblique), Anthony Bemboom: 10-day IL (knee).

Twins Injuries: Michael Pineda: 10-day IL (knee), Adalberto Mejia: 10-day IL (calf), Nelson Cruz: 10-day IL (wrist), Mitch Garver: 10-day IL (ankle).