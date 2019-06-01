Sports
Lowe, Sullivan lift Montgomery over Birmingham in a 12-7 slugfest
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Josh Lowe homered twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the Montgomery Biscuits beat the Birmingham Barons 12-7 on Saturday.
Brett Sullivan homered and singled with three RBIs and two runs for Montgomery.
Trailing 1-0 in the first, Birmingham tied it up when Luis Robert scored on a groundout.
After Montgomery added three runs, the Biscuits added to their lead in the fourth inning when Lowe hit a two-run home run.
Montgomery left-hander Josh Fleming (5-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Kodi Medeiros (0-8) took the loss in the Southern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and five hits over 3 2/3 innings.
Montgomery took advantage of some erratic Birmingham pitching, drawing a season-high nine walks in its victory.
In the losing effort, Birmingham got contributions throughout its order, as five players picked up at least a pair of hits. Robert tripled and singled twice, driving home two runs. The Barons also recorded a season-high six extra base hits.
With the win, Montgomery improved to 7-3 against Birmingham this season.
