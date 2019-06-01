Adon leads Hagerstown to 2-1 win over Rome

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Joan Adon allowed just three hits over 5 2/3 innings, leading the Hagerstown Suns over the Rome Braves in a 2-1 win on Saturday.

Adon (4-2) allowed one run while striking out three and walking two to pick up the win.

Hagerstown got on the board first with a run in the third inning. After reaching base on a forceout, Cole Daily stole second, went to third on a ground out by Cody Wilson, and then scored on a single by Justin Connell.

After Hagerstown added a run in the fifth when Connell hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Daily, the Braves cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Logan Brown hit an RBI double, driving in Hagen Owenby.

Trey Riley (2-6) went five innings, allowing two runs and seven hits while striking out two in the South Atlantic League game.

Andrew Moritz singled twice, also stealing a base for the Braves.