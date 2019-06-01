Hanifee, Yahn spur Frederick to 9-2 win over Lynchburg

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- Willy Yahn had four hits and three RBI, and Brenan Hanifee allowed just two hits over 5 2/3 innings as the Frederick Keys beat the Lynchburg Hillcats 9-2 in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Hanifee (4-4) allowed two runs while striking out two and walking four to pick up the win.

Frederick had a big six-run second inning in the blowout victory. The Keys sent 12 men to the plate as Yahn and J.C. Escarra hit two-run doubles en route to the eight-run lead.

Anderson Polanco (0-2) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing eight runs and five hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out two and walked four.

With the win, Frederick improved to 5-2 against Lynchburg this season.