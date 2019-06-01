Skubal, Green pitch Lakeland to 1-0 win over Fort Myers

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Tarik Skubal allowed just three hits over five innings, and Max Green was also effective on the mound, as the Lakeland Flying Tigers shut down the Fort Myers Miracle in a 1-0 win on Saturday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Flying Tigers and a four-game winning streak for the Miracle.

Skubal (3-4) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked two.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the fourth inning. After leading off the inning with a double, A.J. Simcox scored on a single by Kody Clemens.

Jhoan Duran (0-5) went seven innings, allowing one run and three hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out eight and walked two.

The Miracle were held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the Flying Tigers' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.