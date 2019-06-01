Schreiber hits walk-off homer, Fayetteville beats Wilmington 2-1

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Scott Schreiber hit a walk-off solo homer, as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers topped the Wilmington Blue Rocks 2-1 on Saturday.

The Blue Rocks tied the game 1-1 in the top of the eighth when MJ Melendez hit an RBI triple, bringing home Dennicher Carrasco.

Schreiber homered and doubled in the win.

Cesar Rosado (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Robert Garcia (1-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Melendez had a pair of hits for the Blue Rocks. Cristian Perez doubled and singled.