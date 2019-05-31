Sounders will host Portland Timbers in US Open Cup game at Cheney Stadium

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017, file photo, a Seattle Sounders supporter holds up a scarf as he takes part in the traditional March to the Match before an MLS soccer match against the Portland Timbers in Seattle. The Timbers host the Sounders on Sunday in the 100th meeting between the two rivals from the Pacific Northwest. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) AP

Since 1975, the Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers soccer teams have battled for Pacific Northwest superiority.

On June 12, they’ll do it again in the fourth-round of the U.S. Open Cup in Tacoma at Cheney Stadium. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

In a coin-flip, Seattle won home field advantage and elected to play in Tacoma. It will be the first time the Seattle Sounders will play a game in Cheney Stadium, home to the Sounders USL franchise, Tacoma Defiance.

“We are excited to not only open another Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign, facing one of our historic rivals in the Portland Timbers, but also to further deepen our connections to the South Sound and the City of Tacoma with this fourth round matchup,” Sounders GM Garth Lagerwey said in a press release.

This will be the eighth time that the Sounders and Timbers have met in the U.S. Open Cup, Seattle holds a 5-2 edge since the teams first met in the competition back in 2005. In 2018 the Portland Timbers won two out of the three regular season matchups and eliminated the Sounders in the semifinals of the 2018 MLS Cup playoffs.

The Sounders and Timbers have two MLS games against each other: July 21 at 7:30 p.m. in Seattle and Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. in Portland.