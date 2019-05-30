Sierra’s double leads Oaxaca to 8-5 win over Campeche

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Moises Sierra hit a two-run double in the second inning, leading the Guerreros de Oaxaca to an 8-5 win over the Piratas de Campeche on Thursday. The Guerreros swept the three-game series with the win.

The double by Sierra came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the Guerreros a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Oswaldo Arcia hit a two-run double and then scored on a double by Diego Goris.

The Guerreros tacked on another run in the fifth when Alonzo Harris hit an RBI single, driving in Oziel Flores.

Harris was a triple short of the cycle, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for Oaxaca.

Oaxaca right-hander Esmil Rogers (5-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing four runs on five hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Abel Amaya (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up seven runs and nine hits over 1 1/3 innings.

Olmo Rosario doubled and singled twice for the Piratas.

With the win, Oaxaca improved to 5-1 against Campeche this season.