Funderburk and Molina shut out Burlington, Cedar Rapids wins 4-0

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Kody Funderburk and Derek Molina combined for a shutout as the Cedar Rapids Kernels topped the Burlington Bees 4-0 on Thursday.

D. Molina (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one while allowing two hits over three scoreless innings. Cristopher Molina (3-2) went five innings, allowing two runs and six hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out seven and walked three.

Cedar Rapids started the scoring in the second inning. After leading off the inning with a double, Jacob Pearson advanced to third on a ground out by Gabe Snyder and then scored on a single by Gabriel Maciel.

The Kernels later added single runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings to finish off the shutout.

Yeltsin Encarnacion singled twice, also stealing a base in the win.

The Bees were held off the scoreboard for the seventh time this season, while the Kernels' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.