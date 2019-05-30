Tostado leads Augusta to 3-2 win over Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Frankie Tostado hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, leading the Augusta GreenJackets to a 3-2 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Thursday.

The home run by Tostado gave the GreenJackets a 2-1 lead.

The GreenJackets tacked on another run in the ninth when Diego Rincones hit an RBI single, scoring Shane Matheny.

Columbia saw its comeback attempt come up short after Ronny Mauricio scored on a forceout in the ninth inning to cut the Augusta lead to 3-2.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jesus Ozoria (1-3) got the win in relief while Allan Winans (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

The Fireflies squandered some scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.