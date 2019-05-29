Foyle’s double leads Beloit to 3-1 win over Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Devin Foyle hit a run-scoring double in the first inning, leading the Beloit Snappers to a 3-1 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Joseph Pena scored on the play to give the Snappers a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a walk and advanced to third on a double by Foyle.

After Beloit added two runs in the second, the River Bandits cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Trey Dawson scored on a passed ball.

Charlie Cerny (2-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Quad Cities starter Jayson Schroeder (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

The Snappers swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 8-6.