Aybar, Peguero lead the way for Monclova

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Erick Aybar tripled and singled, scoring two runs as the Acereros del Norte defeated the Algodoneros Union Laguna 9-2 on Wednesday.

Francisco Peguero homered and singled with three runs for Monclova.

Monclova started the scoring in the second inning when Cade Gotta hit an RBI double to score Ricky Rodriguez.

After Monclova added a run in the third on a home run by Peguero, the Algodoneros cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Eric Aguilera hit a solo home run.

Monclova later scored in three additional innings, including a five-run eighth, when Chris Carter hit a two-run single to help put the game out of reach.

Monclova southpaw Daniel Rodriguez (3-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Edgar Gomez (1-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing three runs and six hits over 4 2/3 innings.

With the win, Monclova improved to 4-1 against Laguna this season.