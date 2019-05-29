Hicklen’s single leads Wilmington to 4-3 win over Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Brewer Hicklen hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Wilmington Blue Rocks to a 4-3 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Wednesday.

The single by Hicklen capped a four-run inning and gave the Blue Rocks a 4-3 lead after Ricky Aracena hit a two-run double earlier in the inning.

Fayetteville went up by three after Colton Shaver hit a two-run home run in the first inning and Jonathan Arauz hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Starter Jackson Kowar (4-3) got the win while Tommy DeJuneas (1-2) took the loss in relief in the Carolina League game.

Shaver homered and doubled, driving in two runs for the Woodpeckers. Ramiro Rodriguez doubled and singled.