Refsnyder’s homer leads Louisville to 8-2 win over Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Rob Refsnyder hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Louisville Bats to an 8-2 win over the Durham Bulls on Wednesday.

The home run by Refsnyder scored Alberti Chavez and Scott Schebler to give the Bats a 3-0 lead.

Durham answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring two runs to get within one, including a double-play groundout by Christian Arroyo that scored Kean Wong.

The Bats later added one run in the fourth and two in the sixth and seventh to secure the victory.

Jackson Stephens (4-3) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Durham starter Aaron Slegers (2-2) took the loss in the International League game.

Nick Ciuffo doubled twice and singled for the Bulls.

Despite the loss, Durham is 4-1 against Louisville this season.