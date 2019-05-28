Daytona beats Palm Beach 5-2

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Drew Mount scored when a runner was thrown out in the fifth inning, leading the Daytona Tortugas to a 5-2 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Tuesday.

Mount scored on the play to give the Tortugas a 3-2 lead after he reached base on a forceout, advanced to second on a single by Jonathan India and then went to third on a single by Stuart Fairchild.

The Tortugas extended their lead in the ninth when India hit a two-run home run.

India homered and singled twice, driving in two runs for Daytona.

Julio Pinto (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Palm Beach starter Alex Reyes (0-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.