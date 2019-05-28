San Diego Padres to visit the New York Yankees

San Diego Padres (28-26, third in the NL West) vs. New York Yankees (35-18, first in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Eric Lauer (3-4, 4.73 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka (3-3, 2.94 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and San Diego will square off at Yankee Stadium Tuesday.

The Yankees are 18-10 on their home turf. The New York offense has compiled a .258 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the MLB. Gio Urshela leads the team with a mark of .320.

The Padres are 14-12 on the road. San Diego hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .292 this season, led by Eric Hosmer with a mark of .342. The Yankees won the last meeting 5-2. David Hale notched his first victory and Brett Gardner went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for New York. Matt Strahm registered his fourth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gary Sanchez leads the Yankees with 16 home runs and has 32 RBIs. Gleyber Torres is 11-for-38 with a double, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Hosmer leads the Padres with 60 hits and has 30 RBIs. Hunter Renfroe is 12-for-32 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .282 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Padres: 5-5, .257 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), CC Sabathia: 10-day IL (knee), James Paxton: 10-day IL (knee), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 10-day IL (right elbow inflammation), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).

Padres Injuries: Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Chris Paddack: day-to-day (neck stiffness), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Alex Dickerson: 10-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-day IL (knee).