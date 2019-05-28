Pittsburgh faces off against Cincinnati in division matchup

Pittsburgh Pirates (26-26, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (25-29, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: NL Central rivals Cincinnati and Pittsburgh will play at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds are 9-15 against teams from the NL Central. Cincinnati has slugged .403 this season. Derek Dietrich leads the team with a mark of .646.

The Pirates are 10-7 in division matchups. The Pittsburgh pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.82. Joe Musgrove leads the team with a 4.58 earned run average. The Reds won the last meeting 8-1. Sonny Gray earned his second victory and Jose Iglesias went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Cincinnati. Mitch Keller registered his first loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 53 hits and has 37 RBIs. Yasiel Puig is 9-for-33 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 17 home runs and has 47 RBIs. Bryan Reynolds has 12 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .285 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Pirates: 4-6, .280 batting average, 6.27 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Zach Duke: 10-day IL (right calf strain), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

Pirates Injuries: Trevor Williams: 10-day IL (right side strain), Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Chris Stratton: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Corey Dickerson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Jung Ho Kang: 10-day IL (side), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 7-day IL (concussion).