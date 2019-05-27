Rodriguez leads Delmarva to 2-1 win over Hagerstown

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Grayson Rodriguez allowed just two hits over seven innings, leading the Delmarva Shorebirds over the Hagerstown Suns in a 2-1 win on Monday.

Rodriguez (6-0) allowed one run while striking out eight and walking one to get the win.

Up 1-0 in the fifth, Delmarva added to its lead when Ryne Ogren scored on a fielder's choice.

Hagerstown answered in the next half-inning when Cody Wilson scored on a groundout to cut the deficit to one.

Francys Peguero (2-4) went five innings, allowing two runs and seven hits while striking out five in the South Atlantic League game.

With the win, Delmarva improved to 4-2 against Hagerstown this season.